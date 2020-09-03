Tourism entities continually review safety protocols — Byles
CHAIRMAN of the COVID-19 Resilient Corridor Committee John Byles has indicated that established safety protocols are being continually “reviewed” by tourism entities, in order to further improve and enforce them.
Addressing a Jamaica Information Service ( JIS) think tank at the agency's regional office in Montego Bay, St James, on Monday, he said it is imperative that the lives of local and foreign visitors be protected in order to maintain a safe and viable tourism market amidst the global pandemic.
“The [COVID-19] enforcement task force is very much still involved, and there is a continual effort to monitor the improvements in the science, in order to improve what the safety protocols are,” he noted.
Byles, who is also the executive director of Chukka Caribbean Adventures, said discussions will continue in the sector and the necessary changes applied in order to improve the experience of visitors.
Meanwhile, president of the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association Omar Robinson said that safety protocols will be in place until there is reassurance some of the measures can be relaxed.
“These protocols will guide the industry, moving forward, until we can safely say whether a vaccine is here or things will evolve,” Robinson said.
“So, the hotels, the attractions and transportation companies will all continue to operate under those protocols,” he added.
Jamaica reopened its borders to international travel in June, on a phased basis.
