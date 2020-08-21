Tourism group urges national commitment to COVID protocols

Stakeholders in the tourism industry are calling on Jamaicans to agree to a national commitment to the island's COVID-19 protocols.

The group — which includes hotels, attractions, craft markets, and transportation businesses that have all been certified by the Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo) as being COVID-resilient — said in a news release last evening that the commitment “requires Jamaicans islandwide to agree to take personal responsibility for learning, understanding, and complying with the protocols established to mitigate the spread of COVID-19”.

The group explained that COVID-19 protocols were established by the Ministry of Health and Wellness (MOHW) and implemented by the Ministry of Tourism (MOT) through a robust programme of training, building capacity, and enforcement within limited geographic zones named the COVID Resilient Corridors.

“It is important to understand that only one per cent the population lives on the corridors, but it accounts for 80 per cent of the nation's tourism product,” the group said, adding that the benefit of the corridors is to give the country the ability to tightly manage a small geographic area.

“By any measure, when properly implemented, the protocols work, and this is verified as no known cases of COVID have been transmitted on the corridor from a traveller to staff, or to other community members,” the group pointed out.

“What we have implemented on the corridor is working. It has been hard work and required building alignment amongst industry players across both public and private sectors. It called for re-engineering our operations, investing in equipment, training, and ensuring self-regulation systems were in place, separate from Government oversight,” the group added.

“We know that Jamaica needs to rev the engine of the economy, and tourism is the driver that can and will do so in the shortest order. We also, however, know it has to be done collectively, carefully, and responsibly, and this cannot be achieved in pockets but must be as a unified national mission.

“We are accountable for the health and safety of our staff and visitors, and to ultimately protect all of Jamaica by protecting lives. This must be done while managing livelihoods and mitigating the spread of the virus,” the group said.

Pointing out that they worked with the Ministry of Tourism to ensure compliance to the scientifically informed, strict protocols and safety measures established by the health and wellness ministry, the group said: “Each of us and our staff take this very seriously for ourselves, our fellow workers, our visitors, and our nation. Now we need the communities outside the corridors to make the same commitment for our nation by following these protocols.”

The group urged compliance and enforcement of the protocols at all events, whether at a celebration or a day at the beach.

“With an election on the horizon, and the current outbreaks, we must be even more vigilant. One thing we all know is that this virus does not discriminate; it will not rest because we want to have festivities or gatherings. We are calling on the Government and Opposition at the national, parish and local levels to ensure that during the campaigning all established protocols are complied with. We are asking each Jamaican to take personal responsibility for protecting themselves, their families, and communities,” the group added.

“We would like everyone to follow the simple charge of 'See something, say something, do something'. Jamaica's number one priority must not be mistaken for anything else other than to comply with the protocols... Protecting the health of Jamaicans and visitors while rebuilding the economy and providing steady employment is the vision. Implementing and following what has worked on our Resilient Corridors nationally is the mission,” said the group.