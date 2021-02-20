Tourism infrastructure to be improved during slowdown period

GOVERNMENT will be using the slowdown in tourism activities due to the novel coronavirus pandemic as an opportunity to upgrade the sector's infrastructure and improve the quality of Jamaica's product.

Governor General Sir Patrick Allen, in delivering the Throne Speech at the ceremonial opening of Parliament on Wednesday, said this is being done to enable the country to rebound strongly from the significant impact wrought by COVID-19, when the pandemic ends.

He said that through amendment of the Bath of the Apostle and Milk River Acts, public-private partnerships for Milk River Hotel and Spa and Bath Fountain Hotel will be sought to enable their development into world-class facilities.

Additionally, he said that by amending the Tourist Board Act, the Travel Agency Act and their accompanying regulations, the Government will seek to modernise these pieces of legislation to strengthen their enforcement provisions.

The governor general said the extent to which the coronavirus has affected the sector “is no surprise”, noting that this has manifested through declines in visitor arrivals and expenditure as well as employment and revenue.

He pointed out that in response to the pandemic, the Government developed a comprehensive set of COVID-19 protocols to enhance the health, hygiene and safety standards for tourists, employees and facilities.

These, he said, were the first to be endorsed by the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), adding that resilient corridors were established along Jamaica's north and south coasts to encourage safe tourism practices through the delivery of service conforming to rigorous protocols.

The governor general also noted that the Jamaica Tourist Board implemented innovative strategies geared towards rebuilding confidence in the destination.

Among the major initiatives, he indicated, was the Rediscover Jamaica Campaign, “which encouraged Jamaicans to take advantage of tourism products and attractions through 'staycation' packages”.