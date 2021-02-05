Tourism's $36-billion losses will affect new budget

JAMAICA suffered a $36.7-billion decline in direct revenue from the tourism sector into the Government's coffers in 2020, according to information released by Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett.

The minister, in a report on the effect of the crisis, noted that the Jamaican economy, in particular the tourism sector, was impacted by the global pandemic caused by SARS-CoV-2, or COVID-19, which led to the closure of the island's borders to international travel on March 25, 2020.

This resulted in the closure of tourism establishments such as hotels, villas, attractions, shopping malls and ground transportation islandwide, significantly contributing to a 50 per cent jump in unemployment and a total loss to the tourism sector of some $108 billion for 2020.

Bartlett said that despite his confidence that the sector will rebound significantly between April and December 2021, there has to be concern about the effect that the continuing threat from the pandemic will have on the industry during the new fiscal year which commences on April 1.

For April and May 2020, there was virtually no activity in the major components of the local tourism sector. This led to a reduction in revenue for tourism operators and entities that supply the industry, leading to widespread job losses.

Between March and December 2020, the impact of the pandemic led to the reduction of $36.7 billion in urgently needed direct revenue from the sector, which resulted from a fallout in airport charges and taxes, general consumption tax (GCT); guest accommodation room tax, Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF) collections, cruise taxes, and other sources.

This dismal pandemic-influenced performance of the industry during 2020, relative to 2019 when the country earned some $53 billion from a total of 4.3 million visitors comprising 2.7 million stopover arrivals and 1.6 million cruise passengers, has raised some serious challenges for the Government as it enters another fiscal year starting April 1.

“There is no doubt that it will have implications for the size of the budget. But, hopefully, with the latest developments in controlling the pandemic, we expect to have stronger growth, as we are likely to come back with a bang and end the year on a much better note,” he stated.

The Government of Jamaica receives direct revenue from the tourism sector, which contributes to approximately 10 per cent of the total revenue earned by the State.

The economy also benefits from expenditure from tourist activities such as accommodation, transportation, attractions, entertainment, food and beverages, shopping, etc. This revenue earned by the economy indicates the contribution of the tourism sector to gross domestic product (GDP). The tourism sector directly contributes to approximately 10 per cent of GDP.

Tourism employment has also been impacted as a result of the closure of hotels, attractions, shopping malls and the complete halt of ground transportation activities from the sector. The direct employment of the tourism sector accounts for approximately 13 per cent of the total labour force.

This economic impact affected the direct revenue earned from the tourism sector, the visitor expenditure on the economy, and the direct employment in the sector.

Jamaica reopened its borders on June 15, 2020 which allowed for international travel and minimal activity in the tourism sector. For the period January to December 2020, the country welcomed just more than 1.3 million visitors, a 68 per cent reduction, compared to the previous year. Jamaica also recorded foreign exchange earnings of US$1.3 billion, which was a 64 per cent decline in comparison to 2019.