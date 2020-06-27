Tova Hamilton sworn in as Gov't senator

TOVA Hamilton, the 37-year-old attorney-at-law from Trelawny, was sworn in yesterday as the newest member of the Jamaica Senate.

Hamilton has filled the vacuum created by the movement of former Jamaica Labour Party cabinet minister, Pearnel Charles Jr, from the Senate to the House of Representatives, after winning the Clarendon South Eastern seat in a by-election to replace Rudyard Spencer on March 2.

Hamilton resigned recently from the position of deputy executive director of the Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo), following complaints from the Opposition People's National Party about her candidature while working with the government agency as well as operating her law firm.

Hamiton was also a director of the HEART Trust/National Service Training Agency and company secretary for the Jamaican Foundation for Lifelong Learning.

After being sworn in by Senate President Tom Tavares-Finson, she was welcomed by Leader of Government Business Senator Kamina Johnson Smith and her former school mate at Westwood High School and Taylor Hall at The University of the West Indies (UWI), Opposition Senator Sophia Frazer Binns.

Replying to the welcome, Senator Hamilton said that her appointment represented two things in the Senate — hope and change.