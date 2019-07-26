Trade unionist wants attention paid to quality of jobs

SENIOR lecturer and head of the Hugh Shearer Labour Studies Institute at The University of the West Indies, Open Campus, Danny Roberts said that while there are encouragements and great optimism in the reduction in the unemployment rate, equal attention must be paid to the quality of employment, which he said is a growing concern globally.

Roberts said that the World Employment and Social Outlook Report: Trends 2019 observed that the majority of people employed globally in 2018 experienced a lack of material well-being, economic security, equal opportunities or scope for human development. He noted that the majority of people are being forced to take up unattractive jobs that are characterised by low wages and little or no access to social protection and statutory benefits.

“The report pointed out that a large part of the employed population in Latin America and the Caribbean continues to be engaged in jobs of poor quality, and that fixed term contracts, which account for 20 to 30 per cent of all wage employment in the region, have the potential to create volatility in employment and unemployment in the labour market. The high incidence of informality in the labour market remains high because, among other things, a country's failure to enforce existing labour legislations and adopt more robust protective legislations,” said Roberts, a former senior official at the National Workers Union.

Jamaica, he said in a release, is representative of the = trends and concerns mentioned in the report as a large number of the people employed in the labour force are in the group, 'service workers and shop and market sales', are generally non-unionised, employed on fixed term contracts and are working in conditions that worsen the decent work deficit.

“The country needs to conduct its own research in these areas so as to better able to assess the impact of labour market trends in securing long term sustainable development, and to provide a broader perspective on the medium to long-term implications of the welcome increase in employment,” he said.