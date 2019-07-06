Traffic Court to hear case of retired cop in pepper spray incident
THE retired policeman, who was involved in the controversial pepper spraying incident, is to appear in Traffic Court next month.
Retired Superintendent Altermorth “Parro” Campbell was pepper sprayed after he disobeyed a constable's directive to exit his vehicle to be arrested during a traffic stop on Molynes Road in St Andrew, in June.
When the matter was mention in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court yesterday, Campbell, who was charged with careless driving, driving without a seat belt, disobeying a constable's command, no insurance and resisting arrest, had his bail extended after the prosecution withdrew the resisting arrest charge.
The other charges were subsequently transferred to the Traffic Court, where Campbell is scheduled to appear on July 30.
Meanwhile, his co-accused Muriel Chambers, who is said to be the owner of the vehicle, is charged with driving without a licence and aiding and abetting. Chambers is also scheduled to appear in the Traffic Court.
Both accused were represented by attorney-at-law Bianca Samuels.
– Racquel Porter
