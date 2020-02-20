Traffic lights finally for Passagefort Drive/Dyke Road intersection

THE Dyke Road/Passagefort Drive intersection in Portmore, St Catherine, considered a crash hot spot, is finally getting traffic signals.

“It is expected that the junction being signalised will be much safer for persons as the likelihood of conflicts will be reduced. We expect the lights to be commissioned into service within the next three weeks,” Stephen Shaw, the National Work Agency's (NWA) communications boss, said in a response yesterday to Jamaica Observer queries.

Motorists trying to get onto the Dyke Road, especially during rush-hour traffic, have long waits, while a number have had near misses because of the high speeds at which motorists travel on the Dyke Road, although it is a 50-kilometre per hour zone. There have also been several crashes at the intersection.

Shaw admitted that there is a high volume of traffic that goes through that junction and it was one of the areas that the NWA identified in Portmore for signalling. “We recently received the budgetary support, hence the move now,” he said.

Asked about other areas in the growing Portmore municipality that are being looked at for traffic signals, Shaw said “those will have to be looked at in the context of the overall plan for Portmore with the new Bernard Lodge development”.