Traffic lights finally for Passagefort Drive/Dyke Road intersection
THE Dyke Road/Passagefort Drive intersection in Portmore, St Catherine, considered a crash hot spot, is finally getting traffic signals.
“It is expected that the junction being signalised will be much safer for persons as the likelihood of conflicts will be reduced. We expect the lights to be commissioned into service within the next three weeks,” Stephen Shaw, the National Work Agency's (NWA) communications boss, said in a response yesterday to Jamaica Observer queries.
Motorists trying to get onto the Dyke Road, especially during rush-hour traffic, have long waits, while a number have had near misses because of the high speeds at which motorists travel on the Dyke Road, although it is a 50-kilometre per hour zone. There have also been several crashes at the intersection.
Shaw admitted that there is a high volume of traffic that goes through that junction and it was one of the areas that the NWA identified in Portmore for signalling. “We recently received the budgetary support, hence the move now,” he said.
Asked about other areas in the growing Portmore municipality that are being looked at for traffic signals, Shaw said “those will have to be looked at in the context of the overall plan for Portmore with the new Bernard Lodge development”.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy