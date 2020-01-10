Traffic lights installed at Three Miles interchange to improve flow

MOTORISTS travelling along the recently upgraded Three Miles corridor in St Andrew should experience improvement in the flow of traffic, following the commissioning of traffic signals earlier this week.

The National Works Agency (NWA) says the lights will remain a permanent fixture at the Spanish Town Road/Marcus Garvey intersection of the roadway.

A double-tier overpass bridge has been constructed at Three Miles as part of the Hagley Park Road Improvement Project. The traffic signals will only affect motor vehicles at ground level.

In an interview with JIS News, senior communications officer of the NWA Ramona Lawson, said the traffic signals will help to facilitate the safe movement of motorists and pedestrians, while maintaining order on the road.

“We would have taken the decision to go ahead with commissioning those permanent lights at the Three Miles interchange, based on the increase in the use of the area by both motorists and pedestrians who have been accessing the interchange since the works have been practically completed,” she said.

The signals regulate straight and right-turning traffic from each of the four approaches to the intersection of Spanish Town Road, Hagley Park Road and Marcus Garvey Drive.

Lawson said other traffic signals that form part of the recently reconstructed and widened corridor along Hagley Park Road between Chesterfield Drive and Maxfield Avenue have also been commissioned into service.

The US$56-million Hagley Park Road Improvement Project is designed to significantly improve traffic flow in the Corporate Area.

It included the widening of 3.6 kilometres of roadway from Three Miles to Maxfield Avenue, construction of a double overpass, installation and upgrading of a number of traffic signals and street lights, drainage improvement, and setting back perimeter fences and boundary walls.

The project formed part of the Government's legacy projects being implemented by the NWA to improve the island's road network, in order to enhance the quality of life of citizens and stimulate economic growth and development.