Transportation talks

Willard Hylton (left), the new managing director for the Transport Authority, greets Willard Costley (right), president of the Hackney Carriage Association of Jamaica, while president of the National Council of Taxi Associations, Allan Blair, looks on, during a series of consultative meetings with transport association groups at the Half-Way-Tree Transportation Centre in St Andrew last Thursday.

