Travel agents thrilled as Jamaica reopens for tourists

The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) is on a mission to keep destination Jamaica on the minds of potential travellers around the world as the tourism industry slowly reopens.

To do so, the JTB has planned a series of travel agent familiarisation (fam) trips to the island to give agents first-hand experience of Jamaica in the COVID-19 era.

The trips will see travel agents from the United States (US) and Canada visiting the island from the regular gateways in those countries.

These will include major source markets such as Toronto, Canada; and the north east, mid west, south-east and western regions of the US.

With the lockdown of the travel and tourism industry in March because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, marketing and sales by destinations and travel agents came to a standstill.

Airports went silent when travel grounded to a halt. Now that travel is resuming, this initiative is one of the ways the JTB is engaging the agents to enjoy Jamaica's tourism offerings while experiencing the health and safety measures that are in place for the comfort and peace of mind of visitors to the island.

“Partnering with travel agents has always been critical to destination Jamaica,” said Donnie Dawson, JTB deputy director of tourism, sales.

“As advisers who assist travellers to choose, plan and arrange holidays, they (travel agents) are an essential connector between Jamaica and prospective travellers. Executing this series of fam trips is the next step for us as it complements the engagement we have been doing with the agents during the pandemic.”

Among the travel agents who visited that island recently were repeat and first-time visitors to the island.

The overwhelming sentiment was that the Jamaican hospitality, inviting beaches, tasty food and warm sunshine was a very welcome change from the cold and snow they had left at home.

For a number of the agents from Midwest US and Toronto Canada, this was their first trip since the lockdown.

Though not her first trip to Jamaica, Nina Olatoye of Sky Bird Travel & Tours, Canada said this was her first time travelling since the pandemic and she couldn't wait.

“This is my land, my people. I love everything in Jamaica, the weather, people, the culture, music, the food everything,” enthused Olatoye.

In the meantime Wendy Watts of Uniglobe Le Centre De Voyages Dorval, Quebec, Canada declared: “I wasn't overly concerned before coming, and now I am definitely not concerned at all that I am here. I am ready to reassure people back home that it is quite safe to come.”

Except for one property, all the others were new for Watts, which was an eye-opener to the developments taking place in Jamaica.

“The service is remarkable and the food is great, lots to sell when we get back home,” said Watts who was very satisfied with what she saw in terms of the COVID-19 safety protocols.

“They are more than sufficient. You have your hand sanitised at every step along the way. In the hotels the protocols are in place, with room sanitation, for people going around the place and especially in the restaurants, and that's really been reassuring to know,” declared Watt.

From the all-inclusive experiences to the unique boutique hideaways, to the health protocols, Jamaica ticks many boxes for the agents and their clients.

“I have not been here before but now I can sell Jamaica,” said Michelle Duquaine of Dream Vacations, Wisconsin. “I love the hospitality and the laid-back feeling,” she said of her stay at Couples Swept Away Negril.

“Jamaica is my family's favourite place in the world,” declared Amy Wooster of Destination Fun Travel.

“As an agent I sell Jamaica to all my friends and family, it is because of the (Jamaican) people, the culture, the history, because people welcome you and want to share their homes with you,” she added.

The JTB's familiarisation trips for travel agents are being done in collaboration with accommodation and attraction partners.