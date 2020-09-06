Treat sanitation workers with respect — official

AS the country continues to grapple with the impact of COVID-19, Jamaicans are being urged to treat sanitation workers with respect as their role on the front line, though not often recognised, is crucial in the fight against the disease.

The call was made by sanitation workers who were honoured for their service during a prayer breakfast held yesterday at the Stella Maris Pastoral Centre under the theme, 'Gratitude is a Must'. The event saw the all-female Kiwanis Club of New Kingston (KCNK) honouring three sanitation workers from the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) for their commitment to service in waste management throughout communities.

Kedisha Pennant, NSWMA team leader for zone four, which comprises Kingston communities of Brown's Town, Rae Town, Franklyn Town and Rose Gardens, told the Jamaica Observer that without solid waste workers the country would be in a far worse health situation than COVID-19 and as a result, she was happy that the job of sanitation workers was being recognised.

“Somebody has to do it. It is not just a cleaning up work. Without the MPM, without the solid waste workers all type of germs take over the country and so I do my work with integrity. Before corona we were dealing with dengue and I build good relationships in the communities I work, so I go into people's yard and talk to them. I educate them about proper garbage disposal and if I see bulky garbage like old fridge or things that pile up I arrange with the truck to come and pick it up. I ensure I instill the importance of proper garbage disposal and work together with them. Someone has to do it. Some have to help keep Jamaica clean,” Pennant, who has been with the NSWMA for three years, said.

Dennis Williams, NSWMA team leader for zone 11, which include the communities of Havendale, Meadowbrook, Constant Spring Gardens, Stony Hill, Golden Spring and communities that go back toward the border of St Mary, encouraged citizens to treat sanitation workers with respect when they see them.

“I've faced discouragement in the community ­— I've been called garbage bwoy, people tell mi doe hold on pon dem gate [but] it never stopped me. I'm glad people recognise we are doing one of the most important jobs in the country. When you see the sanitation workers, treat us like somebody, we are doing a very important work,” Williams told the Sunday Observer while imploring people to bag their waste properly.

“The bagging of garbage is a challenge. I just want to see Jamaicans fall in the system where we bag our garbage properly so the workers can take it up properly. I like seeing cleanliness, I just don't like to see rubbish anywhere,” he said.

Williams, however, admitted that he knows not all sanitation workers are respectful, but said in his role he makes a concerted effort to pick out troublemakers and work directly with them until he sees transformation. For him, that motivates him to continue doing his job, which he has been doing informally since 2002 before being streamlined in 2010.

Victoria Nolan, NSWMA team leader for Portmore, gave the vote of thanks and said it was humbling that the KCNK took the time to highlight the work of sanitation workers and subsequently, her team members will continue to apply their skills and talents to the best of their abilities.

The honour were recognised with citations and cash prizes for their service, cordial relationship with the communities they serve and the pride in which they execute their duties.

Dr Adella Campbell, KCNK president, said not many people would readily take on the job of the honourees, but it is important that the front line workers who seldom receive the level of appreciation and recognition they deserve are celebrated.

Further, Dr Campbell said often times certain jobs are scrutinised but without them, society would not function properly.

“...When my son told me he wanted to be a police officer I was not happy but I asked him why and he said someone has to do it...despite being an entrepreneur he is still passionate about jobs in security as someone has to do it. Thank you for sharing the sentiments of my son that someone has to do it. Thank you for taking care of us even when we are not appreciative,” Dr Campbell said in her address to the honourees.

Rachel Reid, customer relations manager of MPM Waste Management Limited said it is not a job anyone would easily take but at the same time it is not a job to be frowned upon.

“They not only collect the waste we generate, but they help to keep the environment clean. They are up from 4:00 am sweeping the streets to ensure when we get up we have clean streets to meet us. It's a job I look up to as not everyone can be doctors or lawyers. If you really want to honour our awardees ensure you manage your waste properly. Ensure you containerise the waste properly so they don't have to come in direct contact with it. You have to ensure their safety so they can ensure yours,” Reid said.

Community relations manager at NSWMA, Kimberley Blair, expressed congratulations to Williams, Pennant and Nolan and thanked the KCNK for recognising the workers who toil tirelessly to perform an essential service to the public by keeping communities and the country clean, safe and habitable.

Guest speaker Reverend Karl Johnson, general secretary of the Jamaica Baptist Union, said the honouring of the sanitation workers must not only be a passing thought or project for 2020, but a commitment to seeing them as equals and keeping them in our thoughts.