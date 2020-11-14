Trelawny Health Department takes aim at triple threat

The Trelawny Health Department has initiated a sensitisation and testing campaign against the triple threats of COVID-19, dengue fever and influenza.

The campaign was launched in Water Square, Falmouth, yesterday, with the health authorities targeting individuals who traversed the busy thoroughfare. Free testing for the novel coronavirus, dengue fever, blood pressure check, blood sugar check, and HIV tests were done, while flu shots were also administered.

Marceleen Wheatley, regional health, promotion and education officer for the parish said her team hopes to increase awareness and offer free testing for the residents who may not have immediate access to these facilities.

“We are trying to reach as many persons as possible to engage them and to have a conversation about what they can do to prevent COVID-19. We want to hear from the community and we also need their initiative because we in the health sector cannot do it alone. We need the effort of everyone.

“We want to target the young men who feel that they are strong because we have observed that many of them are not wearing their masks, and when asked, they say they are healthy and strong, but we have to remind them to take the necessary precautions, even if they are not showing any signs or symptoms,” said Wheatley.

“Our elderly are complying so we just continue to encourage them. This is not a health fight, it is a Jamaica fight against this pandemic and we want everyone to internalise the message and come together to stop this pandemic in its track,” added Wheatley.

The rainy season has increased the possibility of a dengue or flu outbreak and has been a cause for worry for many Jamaicans, but Wheatley said they are 'taking no chances' in Trelawny.

“We also want to look at where we are in terms of the dengue outbreak. Based on the data, we see that if we don't take action now, we may have another outbreak and we don't want to be dealing with two outbreaks at once, so we are using today as a platform to say to the residents: 'Check your backyard, check your containers that can collect water, check your gutters, check your flowerpot and so on, because mosquito eggs can be laying around attached to these containers,' “ declared Wheatley.

Althea Gayle Palmer, parish health promotion and education officer also encouraged the individuals to eat healthy, and for those who are immuno-compromised to take their medications as prescribed by their physicians.

“Just want to encourage all Jamaicans at this time to practise a healthy lifestyle, including regular physical activities and eating plenty of fruits and vegetables, drinking plenty of water and natural juices to keep hydrated and to build the immune system to assist in warding off, and managing, these communicable diseases.

“I also want to remind [Jamaicans] to take good care of their mental health – talk to someone or seek professional help through the helpline,” stated Gayle Palmer.

The Trelawny health team will also use this month to target residents in and around Albert Town and Clark's Town, as they try to fight the triple threat of COVID-19, flu and dengue.