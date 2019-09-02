Trelawny man sends 30 students back to school

CLARK'S TOWN, Trelawny — Some 30 primary school students will return to school this morning with all their text books and other school supplies from a $1-million sponsorship provided by OW Construction and Hardware, located here.

Managing director of OW Construction and Hardware, the philanthropic Oliver Warren, told the Jamaica Observer that upon seeing the great need for financial support, he reached out to six primary schools in and around the sugar belt of Clark's Town community where his business is domiciled, and committed to supply five needy students with a $15,000 grant to purchase back-to-school supplies.

In addition to the $450,000 primary school scholarships, Warren continued to provide funding for high school students in and around his native Clark's Town community.

“I think all business operators should give back and upon seeing the need, I felt obligated to assist. I want to see more business personnel from the parish following suit,” Warren told the Observer.

Last year he made $1.5 million available to correct leaking at Hyde and Gibraltar Basic School.

Neville Campbell, a farmer of Jackson Town, who collected a $15,000 cheque to assist his daughter, Leigh Anna to return to the Jackson Town All Age School, was extremely grateful.

“When I check out the books (prices) earlier on, all the books would amount to about $9,000. And the shoes and bags were not meaningful to me because I try my best to make sure she gets a good education. So the pretty part was not really meaningful. But when me see me can buy all the books them one time and all the things and look in me hands and see me only have about $90-odd left, me say who could it be but God. Oh God man. Me a tell you the truth me appreciate it that I would go down there and wash every truck for Oliver if him want me to do them,” Campbell expressed.

“I am really and truly grateful for it. I never expected it, but I am really and truly grateful for it. I say thanks, I appreciate it a whole lot. It is the first time I am finding myself in this position to get any form of help so it means a lot to me. I say thanks a million.”

Another parent, Kadian Clarke, of Kinloss district was equally appreciative.

“It has helped me to buy some of the things to go back to school and other things. I am extremely grateful,” she said.

In order to be qualified for the primary school grant the 30 students had to have an average of at least 45 per cent.