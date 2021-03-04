Trench Town stalwart, 101-year-old Evadney Moodie remembered as God-fearing woman

LONG-TIME Trench Town resident and People's National Party (PNP) stalwart Evadney Moodie was last Saturday eulogised as a God-fearing woman who never resiled from speaking her mind, even at the risk of losing friendships.

Moodie, who marked her 101st birthday last September, was also praised for instilling a strong work ethic in her family, as they celebrated her life at Lyndhurst Methodist Church on Lyndhurst Road in St Andrew.

“Life as we all know it has an unexpected expiration date, thus we are not here to mourn but to celebrate the life of a lady cemented in the ways and teachings of the Lord and His righteousness,” Moodie's granddaughter Dorette McKenzie said while delivering the eulogy.

She said that Moodie — affectionately known to loved ones as Katie, Mamma, or Mother Moodie — was born on September 11, 1919 in Rose Hill, St Andrew, to parents Ida Barnett and Darwan Douglas.

She attended Cavaliers All-Age School and after leaving, became a fruit vendor in her home town.

“However, life became challenging, and as a result she ventured to Kingston in search of a better way of life in the late '30s. There she met Jevaughn Moodie and got married in the early '40s.”

The union produced “six wonderful children” three of whom — Enid, Valrie, and Doreen — are still alive. The other three — Franklin, Hyacinth and Ferdie — predeceased her.

“Her husband also predeceased her and as such she became the sole bread winner for her family,” McKenzie said.

“She toiled hard to support her children and grandchildren amidst the challenges faced. Although she loved all of us, she was very protective of her daughter, Doreen, and her grandson, Kingsley,” McKenzie related.

“Mama lived in the Trench Town area most of her life, where she was well-known as an extremely helpful and generous person, she was [also] a staunch activist for the People's National Party,” McKenzie said.

“Mama Moodie was self-employed as a vendor at Caymanas Park, National Stadium and Sabina Park. The other vendors at these institutions admired and respected Miss Moodie as she would [protect] everyone's goods as if they were hers, in a bid to help out. ”

“Mama also was a God-fearing person. Her advice to everyone was 'always remember God in whatever you are doing', and no one could talk or laugh whenever she was reading her Bible. If you did, you know just what will be coming next. She was a no-nonsense person who was very frank, even if it cost her a friendship. She instilled in her family that one must always work hard and thrive for whatever they want to achieve in life,” McKenzie recalled.

“Mama, you're the queen of our heart. You were loved and you are cherished; I'm sure we can all attest to that fact. We know you're in a better place at this moment — heaven, to be exact. All your profound teachings will live on throughout the family and I'm sure in the lives of everyone you have interacted with over the journey of 101 years,” McKenzie stated.

In addition to her three children, Moodie is survived by 24 grandchildren, 48 great grandchildren, and 17 great great grandchildren.