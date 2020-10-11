Trespassers flock Two Sister Cave property

A section of the Two Sisters Cave property in Hellshire, St Catherine, has become a chill spot for weekenders who have cut a hole into a fenced section of the Urban Development Corporation (UDC) -owned and operated property, which they access for family outings, drink-ups and daytime parties.

A resident of Hellshire told the Jamaica Observer that for the past few weeks, scores of people have gathered at the UDC property, which is also protected by the Jamaica National Heritage Trust, parked on the sides of the road and illegally enter the property to go and frolic.

“...Round a my side – Two Sister Cave – the people dem bore hole inna the fence and every day thousands gather and sneak in on the property – Government property and go a di beach. A UDC government land. So what the people do – dem bore a hole into the fence on the road and walk go down to the waterfront suppose to go to one beach,” the resident said.

The resident added that each day around 1:00 pm he drives past the area and witnesses the partygoers clad in swim wear, trespassing through the hole in the perimetre fencing and heading through the thick vegetation to the secret location beyond the view of regular passers-by. But he said once it rains, the attendance slows.

When the Sunday Observer visited the area yesterday, two vehicles were observed on the opposite side of the road. About 10 minutes of being at the location another vehicle drove up, parked and the driver exited with a little girl, about one year old, in tow.

He proceeded to change the girl's diaper, dress her in swim wear and floaties before changing into his swim trunks and making his way across the street, through the hole in the fence and down the pathway through the shrubbery.

After a minute, the news team followed suit, treading through the prickly bushes and pass cacti until we got to the location — a small cave — perhaps the other side of the larger Two Sisters attraction. While the cave is not the main Two Sisters attraction, it is still part of the closed protected zone.

A brief climb, navigating steep, slippery sharp rocks brought the news team to a small pool of brackish water where about 16 people gathered swam and cheered saying, “more people a come” upon our arrival.

After hanging out for about 10 minutes, the discussion and chatter moved to whether Bacardi or Wray & Nephew white rum was the beverage of choice, before a biker popped up and seemingly checked out the area before leaving.

But amidst all the frolic, the partygoers seemed to have scant regard for COVID-19 protocols and the fact that they had destroyed part of a private property and were trespassing.

The Two Sisters Cave attraction has been closed to the public on a daily basis since 2014 and is only open for bookings for special events to groups of at least 50 people, in a move that the UDC said was to increase operational efficiency of the attraction.

The Two Sisters Cave is one of several historic sites in Hellshire and is believed to have been a ceremonial site for the Tainos, borne out by the carving of an adult Taino face on the wall of the northern pool.