Trial adjourns until September 18

The Uchence Wilson Gang trial was yesterday adjourned until September 18 in the Home Circuit Court.

The trial, which has been ongoing since March, was forced to break due to the close of the Easter Term, and will resume when the Michaelmas term begins in September.

Reputed leader Uchence Wilson, his girlfriend Shantol Gordon, Corporal Lloyd Knight, and 15 other accused were all remanded on various breaches under the Criminal Justice (Suppression of Criminal Organisations) Act, otherwise called the anti-gang legislation, and the Firearms Act.

However, before the trial adjourned, attorney Kerry-Ann Wilson, who is representing accused Machel Goulbourne, during her closing address, submitted that the Crown had failed to prove its case against her client.

She further argued that, apart from the testimonies of the two Crown witnesses, who are reportedly ex-members of the gang, the Crown had no independent evidence against her client to ground the charges against him such as being a part of a criminal organisation, providing a benefit to a criminal organisation, facilitating the commission of a serious offence, and knowingly obtaining a benefit from a criminal organisation.

Wilson also told the court that her client did not know either of the witnesses nor went with them on any robberies.

She, however, noted that her client had seen one of them in a bar on Waltham Park Road in Kingston, but that they were never associates, and submitted that her client was identified by the witnesses as being a member of the gang after he saw him among the accused men in court and assumed that they were friends or associates.

She added: “It cannot be that because he is the stepfather of Sheldon Cripps, and because he knows (Fitzroy) Scott, he is a member of the gang.

“It is not an offence to know or associate with someone, at least not in this part of the world,” the attorney said.

She said, too, that knowing members of a gang did not mean that her client participated in the criminal activities carried out by the gang.

She also submitted that malice was the reason her client's name was called as being part of the gang by Witness One was who because he “bad blood” with Scott.

According to the attorney, there is no digital evidence whatsoever to suggest that her client ever communicated with either of the witnesses.

She recalled that in one of the incidents the court was told that her client went to a robbery scene in St Catherine to transport the men after he had been called by the leader. But she said there was no record of any communication between her client and Wilson, nor any cell site data to show that he had placed a call in that parish on the day of the incident.

Wilson also submitted that the while the witnesses had described her client as having the role of a driver and of cutting up stolen cars, the witnesses did not assist the Crown's case in proving that he performed those roles.

She argued that one of the witnesses in the two robberies, who testified that her client was involved, had not present during those robberies.

Wilson also argued that there were inconsistencies in the evidence presented by the witnesses. She said that when Witness One had testified about her client driving away a stolen Tacoma, the date he had given did not match the date of that robbery.

Wilson will continue her closing argument when the trial resume in September.

