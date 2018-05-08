Trial date set for cops charged in Mario Deane case

MONTEGO BAY, St James — A September 18 trial date has been set for the three police officers charged by the Independent Commission of Investigations in relation to the 2014 death of St James resident Mario Deane.

The three police personnel implicated in Deane's death are Corporal Elaine Stewart, 50; District Constable Marlon Grant, 27; and 32-year-old District Constable Juliana Clevon.

All three were charged with manslaughter, perverting the course of justice and misconduct in a public office.

On Friday, St James Parish Judge Sandria Wong Small ruled that all three had a case to answer.

The September 18 date was set when all three showed up in the St James Parish Court yesterday for the transferral of the case to the Circuit Court. All three opted not to mount a defence at this time.

“Do you reserve to call any witnesses? If you do, it must be done after you have made your own statement,” suggested judge Wong Small, to which the defendants each replied: “I reserve my judgement, your honour.”

“In my opinion, the evidence is sufficient to put each of you on trial for the indicted offences beyond my jurisdiction... You are hereby committed to stand and take your trial at the St James Circuit Court to be held at Montego Bay on the 18th day of September 2018,” the judge stated.

They were each given bail in the amount of $400,000 with up to three sureties, and their travel documents surrendered.

Deane was taken into police custody at the Barnett Street Police Station for the possession of a ganja spliff on August 3, 2014.

However, he died three days later in hospital after receiving severe injuries to the head while in custody.

