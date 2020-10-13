Trial in Roderick Francis murder finally starts

AFTER a nine-year wait marked by a series of starts and stops, the Crown yesterday began calling witnesses from its slate of 36 in the case of the 2011 murder of Roderick “Bunny” Francis, a high-profile player in the local fishing industry.

Francis — then CEO of B&D Trawling Limited — was shot outside his Queensway, St Andrew, home on Saturday June 25, 2011, by gunmen pretending to have car trouble, in a suspected contract killing.

The police subsequently arrested Carlos Batista of Allerdyce Drive, Kingston 8, George Gardner, Sheldon Watson, and Newton Welsh, all of Kingston addresses, in connection with the killing.

The men who were charged on indictment containing four counts — including murder, shooting with intent, accessory after the fact to murder and misprision of felony (when a person knows a felony has been committed but fails to inform the authorities about it ) — were offered bail in 2015.

Yesterday, at the start of the matter, accused Newton Welsh was acquitted after the Crown indicated that it was not in a position to positively identify the bike rider who would have acted as a scout leading up to the killing and on the day in question, due to the fact that he wore a helmet which obscured his facial features.

“In the circumstances it is our view that we had insufficient material to form a viable case against Mr Newton Welsh, which is why the Crown has offered no evidence against Mr Welsh,” Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Paula Llewellyn told the court following her opening address to the court yesterday morning.

DPP Llewellyn, in her opening, said the Crown's case is based upon direct evidence and circumstantial evidence.

In the circumstances surrounding the case Batista, a Dominican Republic national, was at one point employed by Francis before he left the company to work with a direct competitor of Francis known as DYC Fishing. Yesterday the DPP said the Crown will be seeking to prove that the relationship between the two entities ended up in court in a civil matter which Francis won, on at least one count. The court was told that there was an appeal and prior to his murder, litigation had just swung in Francis's favour. It further heard that a Honda Civic motor car which has been linked to the murder had been rented to Batista some days before the murder. The Crown is seeking to prove, based on the tracking device which had been installed in the vehicle, that it had been kept at a premises occupied by Batista in the ensuing days and on the morning of the murder at Queensway.

“The Crown will be seeking to prove that the same Honda Civic left Jacques Avenue at 8:00 am and went to Queensway where it stopped at 8:36 am. The Crown will also be seeking to show that, at least on two occasions, a man on a red bike was seen at Queensway for a duration of time in an area proximate to the house of the deceased [located] in a cul-de-sac,” the DPP said.

The Honda Civic, she said, remained in the cul-de-sac until 10:11 am when Francis, who had been home with his family, left. Francis was armed, the court was told.

Shortly after he exited his driveway and drove some distance, explosions were heard. Witnesses (not named by order of the court), upon hearing the sound, sped in the direction of Francis's vehicle and observed the Honda motor car, which had been seen prior, and a man, later identified as Gardner during an identification parade, walking from around a bend in the road with a firearm. A confrontation then ensued between the witness and Gardner, who entered the vehicle which drove off.

The Crown is seeking to prove that the driver of the vehicle was Watson. Francis, who was afterwards discovered suffering from gunshot wounds in his vehicle, was driven to a Corporate Area hospital where he died.

The Crown is seeking to prove that Watson purchased parts for the Honda Civic and made contact with a mechanic to repair it, and that the car had gunshot damage. The DPP told the court that on June 27th the police saw Batista and Watson in the Honda Civic and when challenged, the men — under caution — indicated “certain things”. Statements were also recorded from Watson, the court heard, who also took the police to where he had dumped the damaged car parts in an abandoned quarry near Jarrett Lane in Mountain View, St Andrew.

In the meantime, the Crown will also be leading evidence to introduce call records as well as the records from the vehicle's tracking system.

“The Crown's case is based on common design — the crown is alleging that each accused had a key, predefined role in seeking to murder Mr Francis,” the DPP said. In this plot, Batista is suspected of having provided the resources in terms of the motor vehicle and the means for its repair, while Gardner was the shooter and Watson, the driver.

The trial by judge alone, which is also being held in-camera, is taking place after a series of starts and stops over the years caused by varying issues ranging from documents being outstanding to a disagreement between prosecution and defence on how the matter should be tried. The trial was once again postponed as late as 2019 after the defence requested that it be tried by a judge alone while the prosecution insisted upon a judge and jury. In a further twist, three of the accused gave their then attorneys the boot, further stalling the proceedings.