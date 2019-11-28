Trial of man accused of beheading wife stalled again

The trial of a St Catherine man accused of murdering and beheading his wife was stalled again on Monday after the “main witness” in the case failed to show.

The headless body of former teacher Velma Duhaney was discovered in bushes in Sligoville, St Catherine, in 2006. Her husband was arrested following police investigations.

When the matter was called up in the St Catherine Circuit Court Monday it was once again put off as the main witness was missing. A warrant has since been issued for the individual and the case is expected to begin next Monday.

The case, which has been on the circuit court's roster for a number of years, has been postponed several times for various reasons.