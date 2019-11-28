Trial of man accused of beheading wife stalled again
The trial of a St Catherine man accused of murdering and beheading his wife was stalled again on Monday after the “main witness” in the case failed to show.
The headless body of former teacher Velma Duhaney was discovered in bushes in Sligoville, St Catherine, in 2006. Her husband was arrested following police investigations.
When the matter was called up in the St Catherine Circuit Court Monday it was once again put off as the main witness was missing. A warrant has since been issued for the individual and the case is expected to begin next Monday.
The case, which has been on the circuit court's roster for a number of years, has been postponed several times for various reasons.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy