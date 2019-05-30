Tributes continue to pour in for late former PM Seaga

A day after the country learnt of former Prime Minister Edward Seaga's death, tributes continue to pour in from several organisations, which hailed him as a skilled nation-builder.

President of the National Democratic Movement (NDM) Peter Townsend described Seaga, who died in a Miami, Florida hospital on Tuesday, as a legendary political figure and visionary leader who created many institutions, policies and structures which will forever impact the cultural, economic, constitutional and socio-economic life of Jamaica.

“Mr Seaga's significant contribution to the development of post-independence Jamaica is unquestionable,” said Townsend, in a statement sent to the media.

“His passing marks the end of a significant era,” said the NDM president who, on behalf of the political organisation, expressed condolences to Seaga's family and constituents.

The Ministry of Education, Youth and Information said Seaga was crucial in establishing the country's cultural identity in the post-independence period.

The ministry said he was the “consummate nation builder” who sought to create social, financial and infrastructure policies that would impact and improve the lives of the citizens of Jamaica.

It said Seaga had a vested interest in education and was instrumental in developing alternative pathways to education and skills training.

“There is no doubt that despite Seaga's many accolades in music, governance, culture, finance and politics, one of his most significant and enduring national creations is the HEART Trust/NTA, which he conceptualised in 1982. This body has cultivated an underdeveloped and underserved sector of the country that is now recognised as a marker for success in the achievement of certain skills, talents and vocational learning,” a statement from the ministry read.

“HEART was the answer to Seaga's passionate mission to find a way to reduce unemployment, particularly among the youth, and to provide a lasting solution to a lack of training and development, especially for those who had fallen outside of the formal system. He lived a life that was dedicated to service and love for his country, through a pathway of modernising Jamaica's young democracy,” it added.

The Wolmer's Group of Schools, meanwhile, hailed the country's fifth prime minister as a multi-dimensional Renaissance man, whose impact on Jamaica's history is without question.

“One of our most outstanding Wolmerians, Mr Seaga brought to anything he did laser-like focus and passionate intensity. This served him well in his pursuits in sport, academia, the creative industries, social entrepreneurship, business and, finally, politics,” Chairman Milton Samuda said.

“On behalf of the Wolmer's Trust and the entire Wolmer's family, I convey to his devoted wife Carla, his sons Christopher and Andrew, his daughters Anabella and Gabrielle, and his entire family and wide circle of friends, our sincere condolences and prayerful support,” he added.

President of the Jamaica Olympic Association Christopher Samuda said Seaga was a prime minister and the people's representative in whose blood coursed sport.

“He was a son, brother, father, grandfather and friend who understood the value of sport in the economy of personal lives and livelihoods, the culture and development of a community and the aspirations and unity of a people yearning for nationhood.

“The fraternity of sport bows, in respect, to a life lived in sport purposefully and with a deep sense of humanitarianism.

“The Jamaica Olympic Association salutes a man who walked the field with a bold spirit and who made his mark indelibly on the Earth for the guidance of succeeding generations of pilgrims of sport,” Samuda noted.

The Creative Production and Training Centre (CPTC) yesterday said Seaga was a prolific, transformational leader who made a significant impact on Jamaica's growth and development of culture.

It said Seaga was a visionary with a passion for the Jamaican people and culture and was one who believed in the accuracy of information and creating new channels of distribution.

“His last visit to the CPTC was in October 2017, as the keynote speaker for the Media Technology Institute's graduating class. He took the opportunity to challenge and charge the new media practitioners to keep carving out and preserving a space for local and indigenous culture and expressions,” acting chief executive officer of the CPTC Lorna Napier said.

“Mr Seaga was at the forefront of Jamaica finding its cultural identity. He paved the way for the CPTC to inform, educate, and entertain future generations and we will continue to do just that for our people. Jamaica has lost a pioneer in social and cultural change,” Napier added.

And Petrojam remembered Seaga as a resilient politician and dedicated public servant who led a life of distinguished service to the growth and development of modern Jamaica.

“The magnitude of his commitment to nation building is evidenced in the many institutions established under his stewardship, including Petrojam Limited. Under his leadership, the Most Hon Edward Seaga, through the Petroleum Corporation of Jamaica (PCJ), purchased the refinery from ESSO West Indies in 1982. This signalled the birth of Petrojam, which was assigned the mandate to be the least cost supplier of quality petroleum products to the Jamaican market,” said a statement by Petrojam.

As a tribute to his outstanding contribution to national development, particularly his role in ensuring Jamaica's energy security, in February 2018, Petrojam renamed its corporate office building “The Edward Seaga Building”.

“Today we honour the memory of a great Jamaican, for the depth of his love and commitment to Jamaica, shown through his profound and multifaceted impact on Jamaica's social, cultural and economic life,“ said Petrojam.

Citizens Action for Free and Fair Elections (CAFFE), in its tribute, saluted Seaga's long, meaningful and outstanding contributions to institution building of the country's parliamentary democracy.

“In this regard CAFFE notes, in particular, his contribution to the establishment of the Electoral Advisory Committee which preceded the Electoral Commission, his support for the promulgation of the new Charter of Rights and his efforts to preserve parliamentary democracy by appointing independent persons to the Senate when the main Opposition Party boycotted the 1983 General Elections,” said CAFFE chairman Dr Lloyd Barnett.

“Although Mr Seaga was sceptical about the potential of CAFFE in Jamaica's politically polarised society to establish a credible civil society electoral monitoring organisation, he did nothing to undermine CAFFE's initiative and supported the principle of independent observation of elections.

“CAFFE extends sincere condolences to his wife Carla, his children, family and colleagues of this Jamaican icon,” said Barnett.