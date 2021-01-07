TRIBUTES TO A GIANT

GLEN CHRISTIAN, CHAIRMAN, CARI-MED GROUP LTD

The Cari-Med Group notes with deep regret the passing of Gordon “Butch” Stewart – a true Jamaican patriot and businessman extraordinaire.

The loss of this pioneer of Jamaica's modern tourism industry is especially poignant at this time given the challenges being faced by the tourism industry as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Butch Stewart was a visionary who saw stepping stones where others only saw roadblocks. He is credited with popularising the all-inclusive concept, creating destination resorts across the Caribbean which attract a loyal and enthusiastic clientèle. In a region prone to hurricanes, he blazed a marketing trail by offering guests the guarantee of a free stay if even one day of their vacation was disrupted by a storm.

He always thought big, and was able to share his vision in a way that inspired and encouraged others, but he was never afraid of charting his own path. As a result, he was able to grow the Sandals/ATL Group into one of the largest and most respected corporate entities in Jamaica.

Another admirable trait was the empathy he displayed towards others. This is evidenced in his philanthropic work, but also through innovations such as the Observer Business Leader Award which recognises the achievements of local entrepreneurs. I was honoured to receive the award in 2007. I remember Butch saying that he would go to funerals and hear the wonderful tributes for people who were no longer around to appreciate them, and that was how the idea for the Observer award was born. Not only are awardees honoured at the annual gala awards banquet, but their stories are carried in the newspaper, serving as an inspiration to other entrepreneurs.

As our country faces one of the most uncertain times in recent memory, let us take inspiration from the example of this great Jamaican – to think creatively and act boldly in the search for solutions.

Our thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues at this time.

His legacy will live on.

VALERIE VEIRA, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF THE JAMAICA BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION (JBDC)

It is with sadness that I offer my most sincere condolence to Mr Stewart's family. The world has lost a visionary in business and I am proud to call him Jamaican. Mr Stewart's journey is from a small entrepreneur trading in air conditioning units to an iconic business mogul who made an indelible mark not only in appliances and electronics but also in the travel and tourism industries, automotive industry as well as print and electronic media. Those of us who travelled on Air Jamaica will recall the immense pride we felt aboard that airline which bore the beloved hummingbird, a national symbol. Among his accomplishments, I believe that brand was closest to our hearts.

As a hotelier, Mr Stewart played a significant role in the tourism industry by helping to bring tourists to the island through Sandals Resorts International. The impact of his efforts was significant along the value chain, providing a market for artisans in the gift and craft industry. I am heartened that his son, Adam Stewart, has taken a keen interest in the sector and answered the call to become chairman of the Tourism Linkages Council, of which JBDC is a key member. Walk good, Mr Stewart.

JAMAICA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

The Jamaica Chamber of Commerce joins the multiple thousands of individuals and institutions in Jamaica, across the Caribbean and throughout all corners of the Jamaican Diaspora in mourning the untimely passing of Hon Gordon “Butch” Stewart, OJ. At the same time, we celebrate the life and legacy of one of the nation's true visionaries, a larger-than-life personality who, driven by unquenchable passion and unwavering self-belief, built and took a Jamaican brand to international acclaim. Under his astute guidance and driven by his conviction that by focusing on the delivery of top-quality service by professional staff he could deliver a superior product, Sandals is deservedly recognised as one of the world's leading brands in the hyper competitive hospitality industry.

There is much that the Jamaican business community can learn from his example, perhaps none moreso than the fact that throughout his life Butch Stewart was an indefatigable business optimist who saw opportunities where many of his contemporaries often saw only obstacles.

He was an exemplar of corporate social responsibility, championing education, supporting the creative industries, and promoting sport. Intuitively, he understood the complex and interlinked elements comprising brand Jamaica. His was the broad vision of an avowed and vocal patriot who was truly Jamaica's tireless ambassador-at-large. We offer our most sincere condolence to his family, friends and colleagues

FAYVAL WILLIAMS, MINISTER OF EDUCATION

Mr Stewart, in his personal capacity, and through the companies and organisations he founded, was a stalwart supporter of education. In particular, the Sandals Foundation has been the benefactor to a number of schools in their upgrading projects, in the provision of much-needed equipment and resources, more recently through the One Tablet per Child Initiative and in support of school literacy programmes, especially for children with special needs.

Mr Stewart understood well the importance of having a well-trained workforce and as such could connect the dots in supporting those just entering the education system at the early childhood level and providing scholarships for those at the tertiary level.

JAMAICA TOURIST BOARD

Jamaica and the entire tourism world has lost an icon and travel and tourism visionary with the passing of Gordon “Butch” Stewart on Monday evening. The Jamaica Tourist Board offers sincere condolence to his widow Cheryl, his children, immediate and extended family, and the wider tourism community.

In reflecting on his passing, Chairman of the Jamaica Tourist Board John Lynch, who worked with Stewart for decades, spoke of his commitment to excellence. “I have had the privilege of working with Mr Stewart over many years, and his passion and vision for tourism in Jamaica and across the wider Caribbean region is unparalleled. He will be remembered for his groundbreaking work in growing the all-inclusive concept here and in the Caribbean, and we're confident his rich legacy will be preserved.”

Donovan White, director of tourism, said: “The industry has lost a tourism giant, and though I never had the privilege of working with Mr Stewart, I feel like I know him personally because the evidence of his hard work, passion, love for Jamaica, dedication and commitment to excellence is unmistakably evident around us,” said White. “Jamaica and the Caribbean have benefited significantly from his insights and investment in travel and tourism and there are many who've attested to the impact of his tutelage. Jamaica's tourism is richer for his exceptional leadership and unstoppable vision and we will continue to build on that rich legacy. We wish his family and the wider tourism and business community strength and comfort during this time. May his soul rest in peace and God grant strength to his bereaved family,” White said.

THE ADVERTISING AGENCIES ASSOCIATION OF JAMAICA (AAAJ)

The AAAJ is saddened to learn of the untimely passing of businessman, tourism pioneer, and media mogul the Hon Gordon “Butch” Stewart.

Butch Stewart was the epitomy of excellent leadership and vision. His work as the founder and chairman of the Jamaica Observer has forever transformed Jamaica's media landscape and positively impacted the lives and livelihoods of the AAAJ's membership.

We salute the memory of this great statesman whose legacy of nation-building will never be forgotten.

DOWNTOWN OWNERS AND MERCHANTS ASSOCIATION, TRINIDAD

We write to pay tribute to the late Gordon “Butch” Stewart whose sudden passing has sent waves of sadness across the Caribbean seas in a region where he was respected and admired by all who knew him.

Butch, as he was fondly known, was a pioneering trailblazer in Caribbean business and especially in the hotel and hospitality industry. His determination, grit and natural charm created an empire of productive enterprises that benefited all who did business with him. Concerns about his bargaining skills and the favourable terms under which he operated speak more to his understanding of the region's needs and his knowledge of risk and capital and are lessons for all who are interested in building an indigenous business framework for our region.

A true Caribbean son of the soil, his life model of devotion to family, value of business colleagues and staff, love of region and appreciation for the indisputable geographic beauty of our islands in the sun has guaranteed that Butch Stewart will be remembered as a Caribbean giant of whom all Jamaicans and Caribbean citizens should be proud.

It is our belief that history will credit Gordon “Butch” Stewart with the creation of a Caribbean brand that has benefited all of the people of this region and added wealth and a positive image to every domain in which he was established.

We wish to convey profound condolence to his family and friends, to his capable son Adam and to the people of Jamaica on this massive loss. May he rest in eternal peace.

MOSES KIRKCONNELL, DEPUTY PREMIER, CAYMAN ISLANDS

Making a positive impact on the lives of others is a noble legacy and, undeniably, one which the friends and family of the late Gordon “Butch” Stewart are, undoubtedly, proud of when thinking of him. His vision for Sandals Resorts — one of the first all-inclusive holiday vacation opportunities in the Caribbean — along with the other endeavours in his vast portfolio created opportunities for the country of Jamaica and the Caribbean to shine in the international market.

As a fellow entrepreneur and colleague in tourism, it was a privilege to have had the opportunity to develop a relationship with Mr Stewart throughout the years. His larger-than-life personality and keen business acumen earned him the distinction of being recognised as an iconic Jamaican businessman. Butch was a tourism magnate, earning him many accolades and national distinctions, including Travel Man of the Millennium for his work in promoting Caribbean tourism and the Caribbean World Magazine's Lifetime Achievement Award for his work in Jamaica.

On behalf of the Cayman Islands Government, Ministry and Department of Tourism, we extend our most sincere condolence to his family and friends at this time. We celebrate the lifetime of achievements that Mr Stewart contributed to the Caribbean. He will be missed.