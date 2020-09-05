Trini, Cuban and Bermudian charged for US voter fraud

NORTH CAROLINA, United States (CMC) — The United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) agency says at least three Caribbean nationals are among 19 immigrants charged with voter fraud.

ICE said Dave Delano Virgil, 57, of Trinidad and Tobago, Eloy Alberto Zayas-Berrier, 70, of Cuba, and Ismay Prudence Kathleen James, 54, of Bermuda, face federal charges in the US District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina for illegally voting in the 2016 federal elections.

“These charges are the latest indictments to result from an ongoing, years-long federal criminal investigation being conducted by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Homeland Security Investigations [HSI] Raleigh office,” ICE said.

It said a federal grand jury in Wilmington, North Carolina, charged seven foreign nationals, including Virgil and Zayas-Berrier, on August 31 on federal felony charges, including falsely claiming US citizenship or making false statements on voter registration applications.

They were also charged with misdemeanours for unlawfully casting ballots in the 2016 presidential election.

Others charged on August 31 included nationals from Guatemala, Malaysia, Mexico, Nigeria and Yemen.

If convicted the foreign nationals face maximum penalties of six years in US federal prison, a US$350,000 fine and a term of supervised release, ICE said, adding that non-citizens are not eligible to register to vote or to vote in federal elections, under US law.

An additional 12 foreign nationals, including James, were charged in US District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina on August 13 with misdemeanour charges for unlawfully casting ballots in the 2016 presidential election.

If convicted, these individuals face a maximum term of imprisonment for one year, a fine not exceeding US$100,000, or both, ICE said, adding that these most recent indictments stem from an ongoing HSI investigation that previously resulted in separate indictments in the Eastern District of North Carolina in August 2018.