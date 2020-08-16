Trinidad introduces new COVID-19 measures

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — The Trinidad and Tobago Government Saturday announced a series of new measures aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus, which in recent days had pushed the island into the category of “community spread”, warning also that it is examining the possibility of introducing legislation that would allow for persons not wearing masks to be fined.

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley told a news conference that the measures had become necessary and the Government is also warning about the possibility of a second lockdown of the country, if the new measures that go into effect from Monday for a 28-day period, do not result in a curtailment of the spread of the virus.

“The overall aim of these measures are to reduce public gatherings. The economy will remain open, people will be required to work as necessary,” he said, adding “all of these actions are aimed at reducing the gathering of people in places where they would normally be exposed to gathering.

“We have looked at the whole spectrum and we have decided these are the actions in the population that create congregation beyond the levels we are comfortable with and we have taken them all out, but we have left the rest of the activities to continue but under strict observation.”

Medical officials Saturday reported that 79 new cases had been reported pushing the total to date to 497 with 10 deaths and that the decision to classify Trinidad and Tobago as a community spread nation is as a result of there being a large number of cases not linked to a cluster.

They said that the new cases are not confined to any one geographical area.

Prime Minister Rowley told reporters that as of Monday, all in-house dining at restaurant and bars, food courts and malls have been suspended with only pick up services, all beaches and rivers closed as well as all places of worship, gyms and fitness centres.

He said all contact sports will stop and water parks closed, as well as casinos and members clubs, and cinemas.

In addition there will be no gatherings of more than five people permitted, and weddings and funerals, christenings will only allow for a maximum of 10 people.

Rowley said that all public transport will function at 50 per cent capacity and that all travel to Tobago will be on an essential basis.

All teaching institutions are to remain closed until further notice, likely until December 31. The Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) will be held on schedule on August 20.

Rowley said that discussions are being held with the Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi on the possibility of legislation to ensure the mandatory use of face masks and to be actioned within 48 hours.