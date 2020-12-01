Trinidad launches initiative to lure tourists

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — Trinidad and Tobago yesterday launched a new initiative aimed at luring tourist to the oil-rich two-island republic, with officials indicating there were airlines that have expressed interest in flying to the country in the post-coronavirus era.

Tourism, Culture and the Arts Minister Randall Mitchell, speaking at the launch of 'Destination Trinidad Website', said it is a follow-up to the VisitTobago website in marketing and promoting both destinations, and stakeholders expect both to stand out in a very competitive tourism industry.

“In addition to our destination marketing, in terms of destination development, we are also seeking to improve airlift and presently we are in discussions with a couple of airlines who have expressed interest in flying to Tobago as well as Trinidad, when the world moves to open up post-COVID-19.

“We also continue to maintain and develop our sites and attractions in anticipation of receiving our international visitors when the borders reopen, as well as to cater to our local citizens exploring the islands of Trinidad and Tobago,” Mitchell said.

He also said he wanted to address a question that has been repeatedly asked in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting fallout.

Stakeholders, Mitchell said, have been seeking to know what the plans are for the sector going forward, noting that the Ministry of Tourism along with Tourism Trinidad Limited (TTL) are working with the Ministry of Health and the Trinidad-based Caribbean Public Health Agency in developing health protocols in preparation for the reopening in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are in the process of rolling out very comprehensive hygiene standards for all our stakeholders in the sector. Secondly, we have and will continue to place emphasis on domestic tourism. We feel that in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, and with the closure of our borders, domestic tourism — Trinidad and Tobago — is our newest and most exotic destination,” he said.

Mitchell said also that Trinidad and Tobago will continue with its destination development programme, “which is where the launch of this website is most significant for developing the tourism product going forward”.