Trinidad pastor charged with buggery granted bail

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — The pastor of a church in central Trinidad, who has been been charged with sex crimes against a man who worshipped at his church, was yesterday granted bail in the sum of TT$75,000 (One TT dollar=US$0.16 cents) .

Christo­pher Per­reira, believed to be in his thirties, was charged on Monday afternoon following police investigations.

According to reports, Perreira was charged with bug­ger­ing a 21-year-old so­cial­ly dis­placed man.

The in­ci­dents allegedly oc­curred some­time be­tween April and Ju­ly of this year.