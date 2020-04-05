Trinidad records 100 confirmed cases of COVID-19

PORT OF SPAIN (CMC) — Two more people have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the dual-island republic of Trinidad and Tobago to 100.

The Ministry of Health said the two additional people who tested positive for the virus were close contacts of a COVID-19-positive patient.

As of Friday night 722 samples have been submitted to the Caribbean Public Health Agency for testing; six deaths have been recorded and one person has been discharged.

The ministry said of the total number of positive cases, 49 cases came from the group of nationals who recently returned from a cruise.

Meanwhile, the CAF Development Bank of Latin America has pledged US$400,000 to Trinidad and Tobago to strengthen the country's emergency response mechanisms, and to reinforce the safety of people working in the prevention, mitigation and care of patients affected by the novel coronavirus.

According to the financial institution, the money will be donated to the Ministry of Finance.

The CAF says it hopes this will aid in the containment and control measures undertaken by the Government.

“Trinidad and Tobago's efforts to contain and mitigate the pandemic are heading in the right direction, and this donation is the first one of several actions we are undertaking to contribute to strengthen prevention, mitigation and medical care, in order to preserve public health in the country,” said CEO of CAF Luis Carranza.

Following guidelines issued by the World Health Organization (WHO), CAF says it supports its member countries in dealing with this humanitarian emergency.

Additionally, CAF reportedly made US$2.5 billion emergency credit available for counter-cyclical and rapid disbursement to countries most in need of urgent assistance.