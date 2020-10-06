FLORIDA, United States (CMC) – A strengthening Tropical Storm Delta is expected to move away from Jamaica and is likely to become a hurricane by Tuesday as it moves near or over the Cayman Islands.

The Miami-based National Hurricane Center (NHC) said that the storm was about 165 miles south, south-west of Negril in Jamaica, and about 225 miles, south, south-east of Grand Cayman.

“The centre of Tropical Storm Delta was located near latitude 16.1 north, longitude 79.2 west. Delta was moving toward the west near seven miles per hour (mph) and a turn towards the west-north-west was forecast last night.

“A faster north-westward motion is expected today and Wednesday. On the forecast track, the centre of Delta is expected to approach western Cuba and the Yucatan Channel this afternoon or evening,” the NHC said.

It said that Delta is forecast to move into the south-eastern Gulf of Mexico tonight, and be over the south-central Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday.

The storm has maximum sustained winds of 60 mph with higher gusts and that “additional strengthening is expected during the next few days.

“Delta is expected to become a hurricane by Tuesday [today] before it nears western Cuba,” the NHC said, adding that a hurricane warning is in effect for parts of Cuba, while tropical storm warning was in effect for Cayman slands, including Little Cayman and Cayman Brac, Isle of Youth and the Cuban province of La Habana.

The NHC said that a dangerous storm surge will raise water levels by as much as two to four feet above normal tide levels along the south coast of western Cuba near and to right of where the center makes landfall.

It said tropical storm conditions are expected in the Cayman Islands, beginning late yesterday or tonight.

“Through midweek, Delta is expected to produce four to six inches of rain with isolated maximum totals of eight inches across Jamaica, the Cayman Islands and western Cuba. This rainfall could lead to significant flash floods and mudslides,” the NHC added.