Tropical storm warnings issued for several Eastern Caribbean islands

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — A tropical storm warning is now in effect for several islands in the Eastern Caribbean as Tropical Storm Dorian continues to trek towards the chain of islands.

At 5:00 pm (local time) the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said tropical storm warnings had been issued in St Lucia, Barbados, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, Grenada, and Martinique.

A tropical storm warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

Elsewhere, interests in Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, and Hispaniola were advised to monitor the progress of Dorian.

Yesterday afternoon, the centre of Tropical Storm Dorian was located near latitude 11.5 worth, longitude 54.2 west.

Dorian was moving towards the west near 14 mph (22 km/h), and was expected to turn toward the west-northwest today, with this motion continuing through Tuesday night.

On the forecast track, the centre of Dorian is expected to be near the Windward Islands late today or early Tuesday and move into the Eastern Caribbean Sea on Tuesday.

Dorian is expected to produce total rain accumulation of two to four inches in portions of the Lesser Antilles, with possible isolated maximum amounts of six inches.