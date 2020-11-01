Troupe's Education's Missing Link launch today

Several Jamaican schools have been found to be ineffective or underperforming, and Dr Kasan Troupe says that a primary contributor has been the lack of parental involvement in school-related activities.

Dr Troupe, the acting chief education officer at the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, says too that, in addition, there is the absence of a framework to hold parents accountable, as revealed by the Caribbean Policy Research Institute (CAPRI) in a 2009 report.

“For many school leaders, the most difficult task has been to obtain the involvement of most parents in the education programme of the institution,” she says in the critical dialogue on parents' reluctance to get intimate with their children's schools.

She added that ,despite established structures to facilitate parent involvement, including the Parent Teacher's Association (PTA), conferences, text messaging, virtual notice boards and websites, less than one-third of parents participate in these structured initiatives.

Based on a review of the education system in Jamaica in 2004, it was recommended that the Jamaica Government should promote greater involvement of parents in school-related activities, to help drive improved student learning.

In a new book titled Education's Missing Link: Parental Engagement, Dr Troupe suggests that the answer is school-based, home-based and school/home-based components.

A highly respected educator, with expertise in educational leadership and management, networking and capacity-building, she is also an exceptional motivational speaker and a recipient of the Governor General's Achievement Award for Excellence in Leadership.

The book will be unveiled today at a live virtual launch running from 4:30 pm to 6.30 pm, to be hosted by LMH Publishing on Facebook and Youtube.

Guest speaker will be Dr Renee Rattray, the CEO and founder of TEACHGood | LEADGood. She is an educator with a unique combination of expertise in the areas of special education, leadership development, teaching, training and coaching, behaviour change, change management, as well as project management.

Other contributors will be acting permanent secretary in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information Dr Grace McLean, Dr Olivia Rose, Richard Troupe, Janet Brown, publisher Mike Henry, and Dr Winston Carter.

– Balford Henry