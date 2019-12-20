Photos: Truck overturns on Spur Tree Hill main road

An overturned truck that was carrying cooking oil on the Spur Tree Hill main road early Thursday, caused major inconvenience for motorists as the road was blocked for several hours. The heavily laden truck was descending the steep Spur Tree Hill main road, which links the south central town of Mandeville to points west — including Santa Cruz, Savanna-la-Mar, Negril, and Montego Bay — when the vehicle reportedly hit a Toyota pickup, then overturned. The driver of the pickup was reportedly taken to hospital as a precautionary measure.

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT