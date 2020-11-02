Trump, Biden in final push for votes

WASHINGTON, Michigan (AP) — President Donald Trump yesterday launched one final test of whether the large crowds at his rallies will translate into votes as he races through the final 48 hours of the 2020 campaign with an onslaught of events in the states that could decide the race.

A rally north of Detroit on a frigid morning kicked off a frenzied blitz of campaigning over the last two days before the election, with nine more rallies to go.

Down in the polls and at a cash disadvantage to Democrat Joe Biden, Trump is turning to these large gatherings to help keep his message in front of voters.

It's unclear whether the rallies will broaden his appeal beyond those people already likely to vote for him, and the packed — often unmasked — crowds risk deepening the pandemic at a time when the novel coronavirus cases are rising.

But Trump, still relishing his late surge against Hillary Clinton in 2016, sees his showmanship as a central element of his outsider appeal that he hopes will resonate once more.

He began the final push in Washington, Michigan, at an outdoor rally with whipping winds and temperatures that felt well below freezing.

“This is a hell of a day. You guys must love Trump, this place is packed,” said Trump, who jokingly complained throughout his speech about the cold. “It's really a contest to see if we can all stand it. And we'll get through it. And we'll love it.”

With more than 91 million votes already cast, Trump and Biden are out of time to reshape the race. Instead, they're focusing on their base and making sure that any potential supporters have either already voted or plan to do so in person on Tuesday.

For Biden, that means paying close attention to black voters who are a critical part of the coalition he needs to build to win. His team is confident in Biden's standing with women, college-educated voters and suburbanites.

His campaign must now ensure that voters of colour show up in force to support Biden, which will be especially critical in fiercely competitive states such as Pennsylvania and Michigan.

The challenge is exacerbated by the Democratic push this year to encourage voting by mail to prevent people waiting in long lines during a pandemic. But that runs counter to the tradition of some black voters who prefer to vote in person on election day.

“Most black voters in Philly have been sceptical of mail-in voting,” said Joe Hill, a veteran Democratic operative turned lobbyist from the city. “A lot of us have gotten our ballots already,” Hill said, but added, “Election day has always been everything in Philadelphia.”

Biden spent much of Sunday in Philadelphia encouraging voters to turn out. He was to participate in a “souls to the polls” event aimed at encouraging black church congregations to organise and vote.

He held his first in-person campaign events with Barack Obama on Saturday in the predominantly black cities of Detroit and Flint, Michigan.

The former president will campaign for Biden today in Georgia and in South Florida, another area of potential concern if Latino voters sit out the election.