Trump moves to calm virus fears after first US

WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) — President Donald Trump urged Americans not to panic over the novel coronavirus Saturday after the first death on US soil was confirmed, even as France ramped up its security measures by cancelling all mass gatherings.

The virus has now hit 61 countries across the globe, prompting the World Health Organization to raise its risk assessment to its highest level.

Worldwide, more than 2,900 people have been killed and nearly 86,000 infected since it was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

Its rapid spread beyond China's borders in the past week has caused stock markets to sink to their lowest levels since the 2008 global financial crisis over fears the disease could wreak havoc on the world economy.

But global attention shifted Saturday to the United States, after authorities in the West Coast state of Washington confirmed the first fatality on American soil — and President Donald Trump hastily called a press conference to address fears.

“We've taken the most aggressive actions to confront the coronavirus,” Trump told reporters at the White House.

“Our country is prepared for any circumstance. There is no reason to panic at all.”

The fatality occurred in Washington state's King county, which includes Seattle, a city of more than 700,000 people, health officials said.

The victim was not immediately identified.

“We will see more cases,” Health Secretary Alex Azar told the press conference.

“But it's important to remember, for the vast majority of individuals who contract the novel coronavirus, they will experience mild to moderate symptoms.”