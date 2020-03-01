Trump moves to calm virus fears after first US
WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) — President Donald Trump urged Americans not to panic over the novel coronavirus Saturday after the first death on US soil was confirmed, even as France ramped up its security measures by cancelling all mass gatherings.
The virus has now hit 61 countries across the globe, prompting the World Health Organization to raise its risk assessment to its highest level.
Worldwide, more than 2,900 people have been killed and nearly 86,000 infected since it was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.
Its rapid spread beyond China's borders in the past week has caused stock markets to sink to their lowest levels since the 2008 global financial crisis over fears the disease could wreak havoc on the world economy.
But global attention shifted Saturday to the United States, after authorities in the West Coast state of Washington confirmed the first fatality on American soil — and President Donald Trump hastily called a press conference to address fears.
“We've taken the most aggressive actions to confront the coronavirus,” Trump told reporters at the White House.
“Our country is prepared for any circumstance. There is no reason to panic at all.”
The fatality occurred in Washington state's King county, which includes Seattle, a city of more than 700,000 people, health officials said.
The victim was not immediately identified.
“We will see more cases,” Health Secretary Alex Azar told the press conference.
“But it's important to remember, for the vast majority of individuals who contract the novel coronavirus, they will experience mild to moderate symptoms.”
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy