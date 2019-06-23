Trump says still considering military action

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — US President Donald Trump says he's still considering military action against Iran after it downed a US military drone.

Trump says such action is “always on the table until we get this solved”.

The president says he aborted a military strike set for Thursday after learning 150 people would be killed. He said: “I don't want to kill 150 Iranians. I don't want to kill 150 of anything or anybody unless it's absolutely necessary.”

Trump addressed reporters as he left the White House on Saturday for a weekend at the Camp David presidential retreat.

Trump said, “we very much appreciate” a decision by Iran's Revolutionary Guard not to shoot down a US spy plane carrying more than 30 people.

He said the downing of the US drone was “probably intentional” — contradicting what he said Thursday.