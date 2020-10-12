Tufton admits more collab needed between cops, health ministry

MinistER of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton says the Mental Health Unit in his ministry is being urged to increase collaboration with the police on their interactions with mentally ill individuals who come in contact with the law.

Dr Tufton says there is some level of training in the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), but that this needs to be ongoing with the local mental health teams to reinforce and maintain skill level, as there is a high turnover rate of personnel in the JCF. He noted that, in the past, training has been provided to recruits at Jamaica Police Academy.

The health and wellness minister was speaking with the Jamaica Observer against the background of a plea from the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) for members of the security forces to review their approach to dealing with the mentally ill.

At a press conference last Thursday, following the release of the commission's second quarter report, INDECOM Commissioner Hugh Faulkner said that for the first nine months of this year, 15 mentally ill individuals were shot — six fatally — by members of the security forces during reported confrontations.

“The Ministry of Health has organised training with regional staff from JCF in the management of disruptive, uncooperative and aggressively mentally ill patients, to include demonstrating use of several point manual restraint. The plan was for it to be repeated in various divisions across islands,” Dr Tufton explained.

Faulkner said the six deaths account for seven per cent of the security forces' fatalities up to October 2, and that the 15 mentally ill individuals shot represents 10 per cent of the 150 people who have been shot and killed, or injured in confrontations with the security forces.

He pointed out also that none of the 15 were armed with a firearm, but all were reported to be in possession of a weapon of some sort.

Meanwhile, co-founder and director of Jamaica Mental Health Advocacy Network Jhanille Brooks said JCF personnel need to be trained and retrained in how to handle individuals who live with mental illness, especially psychotic disorders.

“In cases such as these, the least level of restraint should be used to ensure preservation of life and ensuring the person living with mental illness is referred for the appropriate level of care. JCF should also continue to use their alliance with the community mental health team,” the rehabilitation and mental health counsellor said.

Brooks agreed that while there is some collaboration with the ministry, the high level of attrition within the force presents a challenge for the programme's continuity.

“So by the time you train a cohort, some of those people are gone. All of the police should be trained, but it's just a matter of keeping up with the training or disseminating the training when there is turnover,” she said.

Brooks also noted that higher ranking members of the JCF should also receive this specialised training.

The INDECOM report looked at the State's care of inmates aged 60 and over.