Tufton, Bartlett meet today with cruise line officials

JAMAICA will today seek to smooth things over with two major cruise lines during talks on protocols for visiting ships to the island, in the context of the coronavirus (COVID-19), which has now spread to almost 80 countries.

Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton, and Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett, as well as Attorney General Marlene Malahoo Forte are meeting with the leadership of Carnival and MSC Cruises in Florida today.

Tensions have been mounting since port health authorities prevented one of MSC Cruises vessels from docking in Ocho Rios, St Ann last month, for failing to report ahead of time that there was a sick person on board in isolation, according to Dr Tufton.

He has said Jamaica could take action against the ship for breach of quarantine law, but MSC Cruises has denied that the vessel did not report the situation prior to arrival. On the weekend, passengers from Italy – one of five countries for which Jamaica has imposed travel restrictions – who arrived on a Carnival vessel were denied entry into the island at Ocho Rios.

The ministers along with other key stakeholders will be discussing “the importance of our strict protocols with the major cruise lines as part of our unwavering effort to manage COVID-19 as best as possible,” tourism ministry spokesman Delano Seivright told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.

He said the ministry is committed to keeping both visitors and the Jamaican population safe. “We have to see to it that the cruise sector can effectively help to mitigate against the spread of the coronavirus,” he said.

On Tuesday, Bartlett said indications are that there is already a softening of the European cruise ship market, save for the United Kingdom, and that the current “holding pattern” for booking generally is not likely to prevail within the next two to three months.

Today's meetings are being held at Carnival's headquarters in Miami, and MSC head office in Fort Lauderdale with the heads of Carnival Cruise Lines and MSC tomorrow.

In the meantime, the Caribbean tourism and health stakeholders have forged a partnership to implement readiness and response measures to prevent and contain the virus.

The recently established COVID-19 Caribbean tourism task force comprises representatives from Caribbean Public Health Agency, Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association, the Caribbean Tourism Organisation, and the Global Tourism Resilience & Crisis Management Centre.