Tufton, Jamaica Broilers Group honour top PEP students
Danah Cameron (left), group public relations manager, Jamaica Broilers Group, and St Catherine West Central Member of Parliament Dr Christopher Tufton pose with the constituency's top boy and top girl awardees Dimitri Haughton and Trishayne McInnis, both from Friendship Primary School. Occasion was an awards ceremony to recognise the top-performing primary school students from the constituency who sat this year's Primary Exit Profile examinations. The ceremony, held under Dr Tufton's 'West Central Future Hope' initiative, in association with Jamaica Broilers Group in Kitson Town, St Catherine, on Sunday, September 1, saw the students being presented with trophies to celebrate their educational achievements as well as financial grants from Tufton to assist with back-to-school preparations. Cameron, who was the guest speaker, provided sound words of encouragement for the young ones as they prepared for a new step in their educational journey.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy