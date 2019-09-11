Tufton, Jamaica Broilers Group honour top PEP students

Danah Cameron (left), group public relations manager, Jamaica Broilers Group, and St Catherine West Central Member of Parliament Dr Christopher Tufton pose with the constituency's top boy and top girl awardees Dimitri Haughton and Trishayne McInnis, both from Friendship Primary School. Occasion was an awards ceremony to recognise the top-performing primary school students from the constituency who sat this year's Primary Exit Profile examinations. The ceremony, held under Dr Tufton's 'West Central Future Hope' initiative, in association with Jamaica Broilers Group in Kitson Town, St Catherine, on Sunday, September 1, saw the students being presented with trophies to celebrate their educational achievements as well as financial grants from Tufton to assist with back-to-school preparations. Cameron, who was the guest speaker, provided sound words of encouragement for the young ones as they prepared for a new step in their educational journey.