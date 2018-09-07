Tufton says country's health figures heading in wrong direction

MINISTER of Health Dr Christopher Tufton says that information gleaned from a 2016/17 Jamaica health and lifestyle survey shows that the country is moving in the wrong direction in terms of public health issues.

“It requires us therefore to challenge the status quo. We really don't have a choice,” the minister told representatives of his ministry, health personnel and the media at a national dissemination of the information at the Mona Visitors' Lodge and Conference Centre on Mona campus of The University of the West Indies (UWI) yesterday.

Dr Tufton noted some of what he described as the “uncomfortable truths” emerging from the survey, including information that: One in two Jamaicans are affected by overweight and obesity (577,300); one in three Jamaicans are affected by hypertension (684,900); and one in eight are affected by diabetes (236,200).

He also noted that, in terms of chikungunya and the Zika virus, more than 70 per cent of the population may have been affected, and more than 50 per cent of the population have been affected enough to require medical attention.

He said that these occurrences threatened economic development, especially in terms of productivity and the cost to the public health system.

Titled the Jamaica Health and Lifestyle Survey III, the data was compiled from a survey carried out across the island by the Caribbean Institute for Health Research, in association with the ministry.

The data from the survey provided critical information for the creation of the National Health Fund, and has informed the Ministry of Health's National Policy for the Promotion of Healthy Lifestyles (2004), as well as a World Bank 2011 study on Public Policy and the challenge of chronic non-communicable diseases.

The Ministry of Health has said that the survey represents the only sequentially collected national data on chronic non-communicable diseases in the Caribbean, and has been undertaken through a collaboration with the UWI over the past 20 years.

Dr Tufton said that the situation exposed by the data has to be given sufficient attention to alert Jamaicans that the country has a duty to respond to the threat, and to ensure that there can be at least some pause, self-reflection and analysis around the challenge that is faced in terms of public health.

He said that the country has to be bold in using the information, and that it should at least be able to generate attention to the dangers it exposes.

“If we leave it as it is, or approach the responses in a way that cannot generate adjustment to the status quo… whether through education or moral suasion, then frankly speaking, we are failing, that is the point I am making,” he stated.

However, he said that the ministry was aware of the situation and had already become engaged in activities to meet the challenges, including the introduction of Jamaica Moves to address the issue of overweight and obesity.

The Jamaica Health and Lifestyle surveys since 2000 have aimed at providing up-to-date estimates of Jamaica's health status across the leading public health issues. This third survey was carried out in 2016/2017 and documents released to the media yesterday reported the preliminary findings or major health issues facing the country.