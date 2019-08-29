Tufton talks compensation for local vs foreign nurses

MINISTER of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton has cautioned against suggestions that nurses recruited from overseas are better compensated than local nurses.

The issue was raised at Tuesday's quarterly press conference of the Ministry of Health and Wellness, after Tufton stated that nurses have been recruited from overseas to fill the gap left by Jamaican nurses who have migrated.

“There's a relationship between the compensation to the nurse and the compensation to the relationship between us and the Cuban Government. So, sometimes there is a misunderstanding around whether the nurse benefits more than a nurse here in Jamaica.

“There is no doubt that there is a cost, and very understandably so, to recruiting and relocating someone from their country. There has to be an arrangement that is a different type of arrangement as would be the case if [a local nurse] had to relocate to another country to work. So there is, in that overall compensation package, an arrangement for the person to move from their country of origin to another country to get settled and to live in that new environment for a period of time,” the minister said.

Added to that, the minister reasoned that the arrangement “is well worth it” because of what these nurses offer.

In June, the Jamaica Observer reported that more than 100 doctors and over 200 nurses were recruited from Cuba.

A 12-member team from the health ministry visited Cuba between June 5 and 14 to recruit the Cubans in order to supplement a major shortage of health care personnel here.

The ministry later confirmed the processing of 212 nurses, 108 doctors, and 24 technicians.

“If you were to look at the package that is offered between nurse and the recruitment and pre-selection, then you would perhaps misinterpret that to suggest that that nurse is being compensated more than a local nurse. The reality is that there are more issues around that overall packaging of the compensation than what would be the case if we were to hire a local nurse,” Tufton explained.

“People oftentimes just pull a number out of the air and say, 'Boy, the Cuban nurse is earning twice the amount of the local nurse', and that's not really fair to the nurse because that's not necessarily what is the case. And, frankly speaking, it is universally accepted that if persons have to relocate from one country to the next, then they should be appropriately compensated,” Tufton added.

The health and wellness minister reiterated the point that the country continues to struggle to retain nurses. According to Tufton, there is a global health predicament where nurses are concerned.

“The world has a nursing shortage and a nurse who is well-trained and has the experience — and Jamaica does very well at that — is going. They are demanded... That's the reality we face. That's the environment that we exist in. So we can't engage in a process of analysis to paralysis and beating upon ourselves to say, 'Boy, this is unacceptable and we need to do more'. Yes, we need to do more, but we need to start from the standpoint of accepting that this is an industry that is very mobile and oftentimes exercises the right, the option, to move from one place to the next in search of better conditions, better resources, remuneration, a better life. Jamaica just cannot compete with some of the offerings that are out there based on the demand...,” said Tufton.