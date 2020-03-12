Tufton to discuss COVID-19 with MoBay chamber

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton is to meet with the executive of the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry tomorrow as fears mount across the island over the spread of the novel coronavirus.

As at yesterday, there were two confirmed imported cases of the disease caused by the virus on the island.

Chamber President Janet Silvera said yesterday that the meeting had been planned before the confirmation of the two cases.

“He has agreed to meet with us this Friday morning because we want to give our members as much information that they can give to their staff. Those things are very important to us,” Silvera told the Jamaica Observer.

The fourth female president of the 88-year-old institution said information coming out of the meeting will be passed on to its membership and other directors so as to inform the wider business community.

Silvera noted that given several uncertainties about the virus, the best advice is for the public to follow guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health.

“What we have to do is follow the guidelines that have been put out by the ministry to ensure that community spread is not what happens to a large extent in Jamaica,” she argued.

— Anthony Lewis