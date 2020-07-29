Tufton urges vigilance as unidentified COVID-19 cases likely in Jamaica

CLARK'S TOWN, Trelawny — Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton is urging returning residents and visitors to follow the home quarantine measures set out by the Government, as he warned that with the reopening of the country's ports of entry, there could be unidentified cases of COVID-19 on the island.

“The truth is that we are at a stage now where as more persons come into the country, especially from places like North America where COVID-19 is quite high, as they move around, the virus could be there and we don't know about it. And I am prepared to say that there are likely to be cases that we have not identified, which is why it is so important for us to get that message and to get people to understand the importance of the homestay or home quarantine [and] abiding by it,” argued Dr Tufton.

The minister stated that Jamaicans who have returned to the country and have failed to follow quarantine measures currently make up a number of COVID-19 cases.

“A lot of the cases that we are seeing now are nationals who are coming in, who go back to their homes and [in] many cases, don't practise the protocol and they, in turn, have it and they spread it to others. So, the truth is that there are no guarantees, which is why individual responsibility is so important,” Dr Tufton argued.

He noted that residents have an important role to play by being vigilant, “and to say to members coming into the community — whether relatives, friends or tourists — that they must stick to the rules that have been established. Because, if they don't, and community members accommodate it, they are putting themselves at risk and the community at risk”.

The minister further argued that while it is important for such a message to be “repeated over and over again”, there are legal actions that can be taken against individuals who are not abiding by the rules.

“Persons can be detained, as you know, and charged [but] we don't want to go there if we don't have to,” stated Dr Tufton, who added, “this COVID response or living with COVID is going to require everybody. That is why we say everyone counts. Everybody has a role to play.”

Dr Tufton was speaking with members of the media shortly after addressing residents of Bottom Town in Clark's Town, Trelawny, during a COVID-19 sensitisation walk last Friday.

The community currently has two imported cases of COVID-19, which prompted the sensitisation walk following an assessment by the medical team, after it became apparent that these individuals were moving about in the community.

“We felt that we needed to come in because the information on the ground is that the persons who were so affected were going through the community. They were going to functions, interacting with people, and so the risk assessment required an intervention that would come into the community [and] do surveillance, interact with a number of homes, citizens, do some samplings, do some temperature checks, [and] gather information, and then make a determination to see to what extent, if any, there has been any spread in the community,” stated Dr Tufton.

Medical officer of health for the parish Dr Diahann Dale reiterated that individuals are coming into the island daily, and are not following the quarantine measures.

She said individuals and communities must play their part by being brotherly and neighbourly.

Since the reopening of the airports on June 15 to international flights, the country has seen a steady increase in the number of positive COVID-19 cases coming out of the United States.

Meanwhile, Trelawny is soon to get 37 of the newly trained community health aides who are to complement the existing 48 currently in the parish.

They are expected to make observations in the various communities, provide advice, educate, collect information, and assist with coordination in communities should health issues arise, such as matters related to COVID-19 cases.