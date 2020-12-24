Tufton wants more love, less hate in Ja for 2021

Having been saddled with the difficult task of leading Jamaica's medical response to the coronavirus since the start of this year, there is no surprise that COVID-19 is at the top of Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton's wish list for 2021.

“This has been a challenging year and for 2021, I certainly wish for all Jamaicans a COVID-free year,” Tufton told the Jamaica Observer.

“This is a big wish because we certainly expect COVID to continue but hopefully with a vaccine in 2021 we can break the back of COVID. And I certainly wish for no deaths even if we have persons who are positive,” added Tufton.

He underscored that outside of the pandemic there are other health challenges facing the nation.

“As minister of health I have to wish for more serious efforts at promoting lifestyle changes and that more Jamaicans will see the connection between their personal health and the life that they lead in terms of consumption habits, physical activity and knowing their health status.

“... Non-communicable diseases are the major cause of compromised immune systems and is what claims about 70 per cent, nearly 80 per cent of the lives of Jamaicans each year,” noted Tufton.

The health minister has been promoting healthy lifestyle for some time and last month announced that the Government is to introduce an updated tobacco control legislation in Parliament as it seeks to provide a significant overhauling of the country's approach to tobacco consumption.

Tufton has also indicated that the Government will table an alcohol policy in Parliament by way of a green paper, which is almost complete, and will be advancing front of package labelling and sodium and sugar studies.

But even as he struggles with the health issues facing the country, Tufton has one other major wish for Jamaica in 2021: “More love, less hate”.

“I just think that as a country sometimes we treat with each other in a way that is overly aggressive and this impacts in a negative way.

“We sometimes don't like to see others successful unfortunately, we disparage too much, we abuse online or otherwise, and I just think that as a society we need to show more compassion and I do hope that is reflected in the 2021 new year's resolutions,” declared Tufton.