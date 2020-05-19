Two brothers drown in pond

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) – Police are investigating the drowning deaths of two brothers at a pond in Valencia, north-east of here on Sunday.

Police identified the brothers as 13-year-old Junior Soogrim and his seven-year-old sibling, Jason.

Police reported that the boys were with a relative who was tending to his garden when they went to the pond with other children from the area. They, however, got into difficulties and drowned.