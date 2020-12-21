Two cousins shot dead in MoBay

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Despite the strong presence of police and soldiers in St James, two cousins were shot dead and another man shot and injured in a motor vehicle when rampaging gunmen pounced upon them at a traffic light on the busy Ironshore road on Saturday.

The cousins have been identified as 28-year-old Odane Satahoo, otherwise called Tanny, and 25-year-old entertainer Damean Coleman, otherwise called SK, both of Paradise in Norwood, St James.

The constabulary's Corporate Communications Unit reported that at about 5:00 pm, three men and a woman were travelling in a Nissan motor car when they stopped at a traffic light.

Three armed men travelling in a Toyota Voxy motor vehicle approached the Nissan motor car and sprayed the vehicle with bullets, hitting three of the four occupants.

The police were summoned and the victims were taken to hospital where Satahoo and Coleman were pronounced dead, while the other man was admitted in serious condition.

Coleman's mother, Tracy Street, said her son was returning from Ocho Rios, St Ann, where he had gone to complete a video shoot for one of his latest songs, when the gunmen struck.

She described her son as a humble individual who was passionate about his music career.

“He was a level three [certified] electrician, but he was always talking about pushing his music,” the grief-stricken mother told the Jamaica Observer during a telephone interview.

“He was a humble person, he was a people person, he was a family man,” she said.

She recounted that she last spoke to her son, who lived with her mother, on Friday.

“I am very sad because he was one of my number one child, and the eldest of my four children,” the mother said.

Last month, Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang commended the St James Police Division for being the only division that had shown a reduction in major crimes since the states of public emergency ended in August, just over two weeks ahead of the September 3 General Election.

Chang had revealed that since the lifting of the enhanced security measure, the division had seen a 16 per cent reduction in murders, as well as a 26 per cent drop in shootings.