Two die is St James crash

MONTEGO BAY, St James — The St James police were up to late last evening probing the circumstances surrounding Tuesday evening's fatal accident which left two people dead.

The dead have been identified as 30-year-old mechanic Ricardo Gordon of Norwood, St James, and 59-year-old tour operator Jeffrey Garwood of Florence Hall, Trelawny.

The Barrett Town police said at about 7:00 pm Gordon was driving a blue Honda CRV along the Lilliput main road, towards Trelawny, when the vehicle was involved in a collision with a grey Toyota Mark X motor car that was headed in the same direction, causing Gordon to lose control of the vehicle.

The Honda CRV then ran into the pathway and collided head-on with a blue Toyota bus driven by Garwood that was travelling in the opposite direction

Both drivers sustained multiple injuries and their wrecked vehicles had to be cut to remove them. They were taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.