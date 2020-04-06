Two hospitalised, one dead in Manchester gun attack

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — The police have released the identity of a man who was shot dead during a gun attack at his apartment in Mandeville, Saturday evening.

Two other men were shot and injured.

The murder victim was identified as 22-year-old Chanderpaul Gayle, a resident of Rembrandt Close.

Police reports are that shortly before 7:00 pm, Gayle and two men were at an apartment complex when armed men entered the premises opening fire on the group.

They were taken to hospital where Gayle was pronounced dead on arrival and the other two men hospitalised.

Aspiring Jamaica Labour Party caretaker/candidate for the Mandeville Division, businessman Simon Sangster, who visited the crime scene, expressed concern about recent criminal activities in Mandeville during the COVID-19 crisis.

“There seems to have been a slight uptick in criminal activities in the Mandeville area within the last two weeks. This latest incident shows the brazenness of criminals in the area. It seems to me that persons might be using the current health crisis as a way of doing their dirty deeds,” he said.

He believes that members of the business community are being targeted by criminals.

“During this time persons are asked to stay home, but the criminal elements are using that as an opportunity to go to people's homes and business places and take advantage of the situation. There was another murder last week and robberies as well,” he added.

— Kasey Williams