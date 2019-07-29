Two J'cans sentenced for trying to smuggle cocaine through US airport
NORTH CAROLINA, United States (AP) — Two Jamaican men have received prison time in separate cases for trying to smuggle cocaine through North Carolina in their suitcases.
Federal prosecutors said, in a news release, that Keshon Kevino Hawthorne flew into Charlotte on his way to New York with cocaine hidden in two suitcases last year. He received 33 months in prison Thursday after previously pleading guilty to cocaine-related charges.
Prosecutors say Christopher Anthony Samuels was sentenced to 30 months in prison this week on cocaine-related charges. Authorities say they found bags containing cocaine hidden in the liners of his suitcase when he flew into Charlotte, also on his way to New York last year.
Defence attorneys didn't immediately respond to e-mails seeking comment.
Prosecutors say both cases resulted from a Homeland Security airport drug initiative.
