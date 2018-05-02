Two major Spanish Town intersections get traffic lights
MOTORISTS in Spanish Town, St Catherine will today benefit from the services of two newly signalised intersections.
The National Works Agency (NWA) said it will commission into service new traffic lights at the intersections at Job Lane/St John's Road/Featherbed Lane and Job Lane/ Brunswick Avenue/Eltham Drive.
Manager of communication and customer services at the NWA, Stephen Shaw, said that both traffic lights will be turned on at 11:00 o' clock this morning, subsequent to which movement through the intersections will be regulated by these signals.
Shaw said the intersections which are critical points in the road network take a lot of traffic and the traffic signals are expected to reduce congestion and bolster the safety of road users in the area.
The systems will be connected to the Agency's Traffic Management Centre from where movement along the corridors can be managed in real time. Just over $22 million was spent by the NWA to install the two new traffic signals in Spanish Town.
