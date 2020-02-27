Two men charged with gun-related offences

TWO men have been charged for separate gun-related offences in Westmoreland and Kingston, the constabulary's Corporate Communication Unit (CCU) reported yesterday.

According to the CCU, 31-year-old Owen Myrie of Cornwall Mountain in Westmoreland was taken into police custody following the seizure of a Glock pistol and seven rounds of ammunition on February 5 in Mount Stewart in the parish.

“The firearm and ammunition were found in a car belonging to Myrie, however, lawmen were unable to locate him. Myrie subsequently turned himself in to the police in the presence of his attorney on Tuesday, February 25 and was charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition,” a CCU release said.

And in the Shooter's Hill area of St Andrew, the swift action of the Kingston East police led to the arrest of 33-year-old Paul Cassanova of Harbour Heights, Kingston 17, following the shooting of two men on February 25. The complainants were allegedly attacked about 7:15 pm by Cassanova and other men travelling in a motor car, the CCU said. Cassanova has been charged with wounding with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

The two men are scheduled for court at a later date.