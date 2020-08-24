Two men charged with murder of Excelsior vice-principal

DEPUTY Commissioner of Police in charge of the crime portfolio Fitz Bailey says charges have been laid against two men in relation to the killing of Excelsior High School Vice-Principal Colleen Walker in April.

Thirty-three-year-old Randy Raymond, otherwise called “Teecha”, of no fixed address, and 31-year-old Michael Small, otherwise called “Hour”, a truck driver of New Haven, Kingston 20, were charged with murder, conspiracy to murder, and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

“The investigation was a combination of traditional detective work and technology and this has led to the arrest of the two persons. The investigation continues as we intend to ensure that whoever else is behind the death of the vice-principal is brought to justice,” Bailey said.

Police report that about 5:15 pm on April 9, Walker was attending to flowers at her home in Queensbury, Kingston 19, when she was pounced upon by a man on foot, who opened gunfire, hitting her multiple times to the upper body.

She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Bailey said the charges come after “extensive and coordinated investigations” carried out by detectives assigned to the St Andrew South Police Division and the Jamaica Constabulary Force's (JCF) Communication Forensics and CyberCrime Division (CFCD).

School Principal Deanroy Bromfield had told the Jamaica Observer shortly after Walker's murder that she had been an integral part of the Excelsior community for 29 years.

“We came here as quiet, young teachers. I came a little bit before her (1988), she came in 1991 and we grew together as professionals at Excelsior High School,” Bromfield said of the 54-year-old veteran educator.

“She was vice-principal responsible for students and she was a human being with a big heart. She was a professional who worked far beyond what was required. I don't know that I can say more than that at this time,” added Bromfield.

A motive for the killing of the educator was not stated but preliminary probes have indicated that she may have been profiled and targeted.